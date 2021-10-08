Search underway for missing Grimes County boy

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas – A search is underway in Grimes County for a missing three-year-old boy.

Officials said Christopher Ramirez disappeared Wednesday afternoon after following a dog into the woods.

He was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire Subdivision in Plantersville, Texas. He’s 3 feet tall and weighs between 40 and 45 pounds.

First responders and volunteer teams spent Wednesday night looking for him, and were back out for the search on Thursday.

Officials said the dog that Christopher followed returned to the neighborhood, but Christopher did not.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said search operations would continue throughout day and night. Over 150 members of law enforcement and volunteers have been assisting in the search.

Christopher speaks Spanish, and may understand only Spanish.

He was last seen wearing a lime-green shirt and Mickey Mouse shoes.

If you have any information, call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or call 911.