See the 71 movies titles coming to Netflix in November

(NEXSTAR) – With just over a month to go before Thanksgiving, Netflix is set to release 71 movies starting November 1, including a number of holiday flicks to get you through the rest of 2020.
If that’s not your speed, rest assured Netflix has plenty of solid options.
Among the new non-holiday movies to watch while safely social-distancing at home are A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon and The Impossible.
See the full lineup of new movies and the release dates below:
Nov. 1
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Little Monsters
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Nov. 2
- Prospect
Nov. 3
- Mother (Netflix original)
Nov. 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
Nov. 5
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — (Netflix documentary)
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 6
- Citation — (Netflix movie)
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — (Netflix movie)
- The Late Bloomer
Nov. 10
- Trash Truck — (Netflix family movie)
Nov. 11
- What We Wanted — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 12
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo — (Netflix movie)
- Prom Night
Nov. 13
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — (Netflix movie)
- The Life Ahead — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Hometown Holiday
- V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
Nov. 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 20
- Alien Xmas — (Netflix movie)
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — (Netflix documentary)
- If Anything Happens I Love You — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — (Netflix movie)
- Machete Kills
Nov. 23
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — (Netflix documentary)
Nov. 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — (Netflix family movie)
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — (Netflix movie)
- Hillbilly Elegy — (Netflix movie)
- Wonderoos — (Netflix family movie)
Nov. 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 27
- The Call — (Netflix movie)
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — (Netflix documentary)
- Don’t Listen — (Netflix movie)
- La Belva / The Beast — (Netflix movie)
Nov. 30
- The 2nd
- Finding Agnes — (Netflix movie)
- Rust Creek
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens