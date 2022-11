LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m.

At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”

DPS said the person was removed from the vehicle, but no injuries were reported at the time. We will update the story as information is made available.