LUBBOCK, Texas- We Rock the Spectrum is a gym that provides sensory-safe play for kids who are neurodivergent. The grand opening of its Lubbock location was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 3.

“I chose to open it because I have a four year old that’s autistic and he’s a sensory seeker. He loves to climb, run, jump and swing, and this has all the things that he loves. As soon as we found it, we knew that this was something Lubbock needed,” said owner Meagan Kennemer.

Kennemer said We Rock the Spectrum is the first gym of it’s kind to open in the Hub City.

“We have a steel structure that has multiple types of swings on it. We have a trampoline, a zipline – that’s usually the main attraction. I have a toddler area with a little jungle gym, some sensory things. I have a rock wall, an arts and crafts area,” she described.

With day pass and membership options, Kennemer added that the gym is not just for kids with special needs.

“I’m excited also for my daughter. She’s neurotypical. So, it’s going to be a good experience for her to play with kids that are like her brother or have any other special needs.”

Makayla Rawlins, Brooke Brown, and Danielle Diaz de Tuesta all have five-year-old kids on the autism spectrum. They shared their excitement ahead of opening day.

Brown said, “Because we know what it’s like to have a child on the spectrum. It’s a lonely life – sometimes really lonely. So, to have a group or a place to go as a family- to be included as a whole – it’s kind of nice to have somewhere to come now.”

The grand opening will be Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5217 82nd Street Suite 128; next door to Food King on 82nd Street and Slide Road. Santa will attend from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can learn more about We Rock the Spectrum here.