Serious injuries in north Lubbock pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– A pedestrian was seriously injured in an overnight car crash, according to Lubbock Police.

Authorities responded just after 11:00 p.m. to 4th Street and Toledo Avenue for car crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Major Crash Investigation unit was on scene, according to Lubbock Police. Authorities said more information would be released as it became available.

