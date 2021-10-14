Sex offender sentenced to prison for selling meth to minors

The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Portales, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on September 16, 2021, Dante Fossett, age 35, of Portales, was convicted of Trafficking a controlled substance, Conspiracy to commit trafficking, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2 counts), Possession of a controlled substance and Possession of a firearm by a felon.

This stems from an incident in September 2020 where the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office along with the Adult Probation and Parole Office went to Fossett’s house to do a routine home visit of the registered sex offender. Officers located methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, and paraphernalia. Upon further investigation and in cooperation with CYFD, it was discovered that Fossett had sold meth to two juveniles (ages 15 and 16).

On October 12, 2021, the State and victims requested the maximum sentence of 43.5 years. The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the hearing and sentenced Fossett to twenty years in the Department of Corrections which includes eight years of habitual time to be followed by 5 years probation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, and Fossett was represented by criminal defense attorney, Frank Rio, of Portales.

For more information, please contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.

End of release.