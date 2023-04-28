LUBBOCK, Texas – Shaquille O’Neal will open a Big Chicken location at 7411 Milwaukee Avenue in Lubbock, according to Big Chicken representatives.

The restaurant was founded in 2018 by a group of partners including Shaquille O’Neal, said the website. The menu includes O’Neal’s favorite childhood food with a twist of today’s food trends. Some featured menu items include chicken tenders and sandwiches and Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese.

Details as to when the restaurant will be opening were not immediately available at this time. Stay tuned for an upcoming interview for more details.