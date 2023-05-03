LUBBOCK, Texas – Shaquille O’Neal will open a Big Chicken location in Lubbock at 7411 Milwaukee Avenue in mid to late September, franchise owner Coby Jones told EverythingLubbock.com the details.

O’Neal has specialty crafted many details of the menu including organic chicken breast that’s made to order. Jones said some menu items are named after O’Neal’s friends and family. One item, Lucille’s Mac and Cheese, is named after O’Neal’s mom. The recipe is inspired from O’Neals mom’s recipe and includes a Cheez-It crust, it even has her stamp of approval.

Jones said, Big Chicken will offer many sweet items such as specialty milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and a cookie that’s the circumference of a basketball. And don’t worry, you won’t even have to get out of your car because the restaurant will have a drive through.

Jones said there is a possibility that O’Neal would make an appearance at the restaurant if his schedule permits.

Big Chicken has plans to open locations in Midland, Odessa and Amarillo, Jones said. However, it is unclear when those locations will start construction.