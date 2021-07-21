WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Dickson giving update on New Summerfield quadruple murder at 10:30 a.m.

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Brent Dickson will be giving another update on the New Summerfield quadruple murder at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Dickson’s office released a statement saying that it would be held at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk. It did not hint at what he might reveal.

KETK News and FOX 51 will take the press conference live on-air and stream it from this article.

Dickson said Tuesday night that deputies located the car stolen from the scene in Jacksonville and said it was abandoned on HWY 79. Two people have been detained for questioning, but it’s unclear if they are considered suspects.

Dickson said they felt they are “moving in the right direction” about the two people being detained. They were located after the sheriff’s office received tips from the public.

A 911 call came in at 7:55 a.m. and deputies arrived at the scene on Highway 110 near New Summerfield at 8:20 a.m. They found one person in the driveway and three others in a white mobile home behind the brick house dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The owner of the brick house is the person who made the 911 call, according to Dickson.

He said that two of the four people killed in the quadruple homicide near New Summerfield were mother and son. Dickson also stated that the victims were in some kind of relationship, but did not offer any other details.

3 victims in mobile home were in two separate bedrooms when they were shot. https://t.co/rKyOi31Uzf — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 20, 2021

The victims were an 18-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 45-year-old female and another female in her 30’s or 40’s.

Their bodies have been sent to Dallas for autopsy. Dickson said on Tuesday that they were still working to notify family members. The sheriff’s office is still asking for anyone who may know something to come forward.

“If anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious, heard anything, something you may not think is relevant, call and let us know. If you saw something in town last night that you think might play a part in this, call and let us know. Any information, we’d love to know and see if it will help us.” Sheriff Brent Dickson

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information is revealed.