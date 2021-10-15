Shipley Do-Nuts to open second Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas– The famous Shipley Do-Nut store has announced the opening of a second Lubbock location on Monday, October 18.

The new location will be at 5911 19th Street, across the street from Gene Messer Ford.

The company will hold the new location’s grand opening on Monday, October 18. To celebrate, they’ll give away one free glazed donut to every person from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The location’s hours will be 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

For more information, read the full release:

Famous Shipley Do-nuts founded in Houston, Texas is proud to announce the opening of their SECOND location at 5911-19th Street in Lubbock, Texas. This location is on the SWC of 19th Street and Loop 289 across the street from Gene Messer Ford and next door to Dutch Brothers Coffee Company.

The Shipley Do-nuts store will have its Grand Opening on Monday October 18, 2021 with daily hours of 5:00 AM – 6:00 PM Monday – Sunday. The first three (300) hundred children will receive free kid’s chocolate

milk while everyone will receive one (1) free glazed donut between the hours of 5:00 AM -11:00 AM on Monday October 18, 2021. Please check our Facebook Page and watch for other announcements regarding promotional specials for our entire product line.

Come see our Brand New State of the Art Store for an experience you and your family will enjoy over and over again. This new store will represent another 1.50 million dollar investment in Lubbock with more stores coming soon. Hong and Lika Lee who have relocated from Houston to Lubbock are the franchise owners.

“Lubbock has been so welcoming to the Shipley Do-nuts store at 8710 University Avenue” Hong said and that is why we are opening a second location in West Lubbock.

Phana and Theara Hok who are Shipley Do-nuts franchise owners in Baytown, Texas selected both our 8710 University site as well as this 5911 – 19th site with assistance from Dewayne Askins with Askins & Associates, Inc. Hong went on to say ” Lubbock is a perfect fit for our company, which started in 1936. We serve more than 50 varieties of donuts, pastries and kolaches made fresh daily and served hot. We look forward to serving our customers at both the 8710 University and 5911-19th locations.”

“We are opening this store just to see your smile every time you taste one of the the items in our product line” according to the Franchise Owners.

