LUBBOCK, Texas– A shooting near the Stripes gas station by the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q left one person injured, according to police.

Officials said the call came in just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities said a suspect was arrested and the incident was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.