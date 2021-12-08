Shots fired, one injured near Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured after a shooting near a Lubbock apartment complex just before midnight, according to police.

Police said they had several calls for shots fired, then received a report that someone was shot near the South Plains Apartments and the Las Colinas Apartments.

Police said one person was shot in the chest and leg. LPD said the injuries were not life-threatening and the person was taken to University Medical Center.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday morning, according to LPD. Authorities said the shooting was under investigation.

