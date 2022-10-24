LUBBOCK, Texas — The creator of a website aimed to “Level the Bevel” of Texas Tech University’s Double T logo spoke with EverythingLubbock.com and explained why he thinks the school should revert to a more classic design.

The logo was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted in 1963. The current beveled design was introduced in 2000 and has remained unchanged as of 2022.

Cason Brownlee, creator of levelthebevel.com, said a surge in popularity of vintage logos influenced his idea for the school to change to a flat logo.

“You see fan polls online that typically rate our throwback stuff and our flat Double T the highest,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee is a graphic designer based in Denver, Colorado. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 2018.

He said he has always been interested in logos and especially sports logos.

Brownlee said when he noticed the domain name ‘levelthebevel.com’ was available, he wanted to create a website in favor of the logo change that people could share.

“Something to kind of galvanize people of this opinion to have a resource to share that and to spread the argument,” he said.

Brownlee said he thinks the flat logo pops more than the beveled one and looks better on uniforms. However, he knows that people have a strong opinion against changing the logo.

“I think a lot of people also just don’t like change, which I totally understand,” he said. “There’s a lot of tradition in both logos.”

Brownlee said while he has noticed Texas Tech utilizing the vintage logo more and more, he does not see the university choosing to abandon the current logo entirely.

“I would be shocked if the school actually decided, ‘Okay, we’re going to officially retire the the bevel and move on with the flat Double T,'” he said.

Brownlee added that while he does like the flat Double T, the website was set up mostly for fun.