(WFLA) — A fifth-grader was arrested Saturday in Lee County for threatening to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were made aware of a threatening text message sent by a fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral before they turned the information over to a School Threat Enforcement Team.

Authorities said the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division took over the case “due to the nature of the incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools!”

Sheriff Marceno said his team of investigators did not hesitate to investigate the threat.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny,” Marceno added. “This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences.”