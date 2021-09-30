Silver Alert issued for missing Longview man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Longview man by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
76-year-old Jerry Marlar was last seen in the 1000 block of Turner Drive, which is just one block east of the hospital district.
Marlar is 5’9″, weighing 195 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt.
He drives a gray Lexus RX450 with the license plate number JTM4186. The following requirements must be met to trigger a Silver Alert being issued:
- The missing person is 65 years of age or older.
- The senior citizen has a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to the senior citizen’s health and safety. Family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen must provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen’s condition OR proof of prescription medication used to treat Alzheimer’s/dementia.
- It is confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen’s disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen’s disappearance have been ruled out.
- There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen. Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance.