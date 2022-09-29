LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating.

Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years.

She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in 2020, COVID-19 hit.

“We were the only shop, we’re the only business opened in the shopping center,” Bruggeman said. “So we were a standalone store for about a little over a year.”

She told EverythingLubbock.com that because of COVID and being a standalone business put a big damper on their bank account.

“It was just really hard,” Bruggeman said. “And I have another food increase that is happening next month, my rent is going up, and then it’s just no end in sight.”

On Wednesday she had to make what she said was “not an easy decision.”

“Telling anyone was literally the hardest thing I had to do. And I started with the employees first,” Bruggeman said.

She then let Lubbockites know through the popular Facebook group LBK Foodies.

“I thought it would be best because it was more of a vulnerable moment,” Bruggeman said. “I’ve had really good messages from there are a lot of positive words that are very encouraging.”

Smallcakes will open its doors for the last time on Friday and be open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.