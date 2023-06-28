LUBBOCK, Texas – Randa McCrary and the Smyer Academic Booster Club thought of a different way they can help the city of Matador after a devastating tornado damaged their town. McCrary said she was hoping to provide school supplies to all 168 students in Matador.

McCrary said Matador has seen many people step in to help during this time. The most help they will see is in the first couple weeks after the tornado, said McCrary. She said she wanted to “do something different to alleviate stress off parents still trying to rebuild their homes in the months to come.” McCrary said “our lives go back to normal, but their life won’t be normal for a while.”

There are several ways to donate. McCrary created a GoFundMe where you can donate directly to the fund, donations can be sent to @smyeracademicboosterclub on Venmo with a memo that says the money is meant for Matador or you can donate school supplies directly to Randa McCrary.