LUBBOCK, Texas – Jerry Lee Bledsoe, 48, of Snyder was sentenced to over 5 years in prison for Possession of Child Pornography Thursday.

In November 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTip of suspected child pornography trafficking. Bledsoe was arrested in Abilene in January 2021 after the NCMEC determined he was the likely distributor.

During the investigation, authorities located two phones belonging to Bledsoe, both of which contained images of child pornography.

Bledsoe admitted to possessing child pornography back in August as part of a plea deal.

Bledsoe was sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by a supervised release for a term of 15 years and must register as a sex offender.