LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock neighborhood got a surprise visit on Tuesday from University Medical Center EMS workers.

Lubbock children were playing basketball in the street of the neighborhood when UMC EMS workers decided to stop by and let them have a one shot chance at winning a UMC bear.

The parents were surprised whenever they saw UMC workers pull up to the neighborhood, however after hearing the laughter of their children playing, they knew everything was okay.

There was a total of at least eight boys that shot to win one of the two UMC bears. One younger boy, and an older boy that was the last to shoot won the bear.

“The ladies were so nice and so sweet. The kids absolutely loved it it was just an awesome experience,” Amanda Weathers, a parent of one of the children, said.