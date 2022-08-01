EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school.

On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: Ben Narbuth Elementary School, William Slider Middle School, Montwood High School and Eastlake High School.

The official added that there was no evidence of a viable threat to the schools.

In an email, a SISD spokesperson told KTSM the district emailed parents to let them know about the posts made on social media.

The following email to parents said:

“Hi, this is Fernando Miranda, principal of Ben Narbuth Elementary School. I am calling to inform you that we received information of a possible threat to Ben Narbuth Elementary School that was shared on social media. We have shared the information with authorities and are investigating the anonymous post. There has been no evidence found of a viable threat to the campus. As a precaution, our police are continuing their investigation and will assign additional officers to the campus for the day. Classes and all activities are continuing as scheduled. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Ben Narbuth Elementary School and Socorro ISD.”

Making threats against schools–even if it’s a hoax–can be a felony offense.

Back in June of this year, two teens were arrested and charged with terroristic threats after they were spotted driving by Bel Air High School with what was believed to be a rifle.

At this time, SISD does not find any credible threat or danger posed to students at the districts, however, a spokesperson said they will continue the investigation.