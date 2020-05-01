Some in-person business to begin Monday at the new City Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will allow people to show up in-person at City Hall in the newly renovated Citizens Tower starting on Monday, May 4.

Most local government business has prohibited in-person contact recently in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus. City Council meetings, as just one example, have been conducted online via internet video teleconferencing.

People wanting to do business with the city’s Development Services may do so in person from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. There are some social distancing requirements still in place.

As of Thursday evening, Lubbock suffered 535 total cases with 43 deaths and 224 recoveries. Lubbock Safe has been launched as a way for businesses to voluntarily meet a higher standard for COVID-19 safety. EverythingLubbock.com is also tracking business activity while special COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Development Services to Open to the Public

The Development Services Division of the City of Lubbock will open to the public on Monday, May 4, 2020, on the first floor of the new Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K. The offices will be open 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In this new location, customers will be greeted by friendly Customer Service Representatives from the Building Safety, Planning, Code Enforcement, Environmental Health and Engineering Departments. Conducting business related to building, remodeling or developing land will be more streamlined with just one location to visit in order to ask questions and submit applications and plans for review.

While City staff is eager to receive customers at the new Citizens Tower, the City remains committed to focusing on the safety of customers and employees. The City will follow the Lubbock Safe guidelines and encourages all visitors to Citizens Tower to do the same. Social distancing requirements, including maintaining a distance of six feet between people, must be observed.

Customers may also continue to submit applications and documents to the Development Services Departments online via the Citizen Self Service portal found at http://egovaccess.ci.lubbock.tx.us/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService/#/home.

