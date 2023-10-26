LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock group is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, November 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dominic Arguello, an organizer for the group, said the event is called “Something to be thankful for in 2023.”

J & M BBQ is set to smoke 30 turkeys for the event, Arguello said. The meal will also include sides and desserts. Attendees can stick around and visit with live music, bounce houses and a car show.

Arguello said anyone can attend the event, whether you’re homeless, struggling, a Texas Tech student who can’t go home or someone who is away from their family for the holidays.

The event is still searching for a venue that will hold 400-600 people. If a venue is not found in time for the event, it will be held at MC Overton Park at 14th Street and Avenue T.

Arguello said they will “not put a limit on how many people come to the event.”

Arguello and his group of family and friends have organized several events for those in need in the Lubbock community including, a Fourth of July cookout, back-to-school event and Halloween hangout.

Photo from back-to-school event courtesy of Dominic Arguello

Photo from back-to-school event courtesy of Dominic Arguello

Photo from back-to-school event courtesy of Dominic Arguello

The events give a chance for the community to come together and help one another, Arguello said. Through hosting the events, Arguello has built relationships with those in the community who are struggling.

“Some people consider themselves family,” he said. He added some people have seen him around and encouraged him to organize more events, “they need us out here.”

Arguello said some people he’s met through his fellowship consider themselves family.

Those who feel inclined to donate to the Thanksgiving event are encouraged to donate sides, volunteer time or money. The event is also in need of an indoor venue.

Arguello said the group plans to collect canned goods, hygiene products, jackets, warm clothes and sleeping bags to pass out in December to the homeless.

If you are interested in donating to the event, you can message Arguello here. If you would like to donate money for the event, you can Venmo Arguello through the photo below.