LUBBOCK, Texas – The anticipated Lubbock Aquarium announced in a press release on Wednesday that they will start phase one of The Discovery Trail.

The Lubbock Aquarium asked for volunteers interested in coming to help build to come out on April 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The press release said The Discovery Trail will include an interactive and educational ocean playground.

There will be board members on site to answer questions.