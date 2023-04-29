LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announced in a press release that on Monday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. the left and middle lanes of eastbound South Loop 289 at Quaker Avenue will be closed. The closure would allow crews to safely replace bridge joints and make deck and concrete repairs.

According to the release, Eastbound Loop traffic would be reduced to one-lane, between Indiana Avenue and Slide Road, the Quaker Avenue and Slide Road on-ramps would also be closed. The Quaker Avenue turnarounds would also remain closed.

TxDOT said that motorists should expect traffic delays and find an alternate route.

The press release said work was expected to take four to six weeks to complete and take place weather permitting.