LUBBOCK, Texas – The Wolfforth Police Department announced in a social media post that they will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This day provides community members with a safe opportunity to dispose of unused pills and patches, according to the social media post. They ask that no liquids or needles are disposed of.

National Drug Take Back Day is for people to remove any unneeded medications from homes and prevent medication misuse, said the DEA website. A community wide take back day is an effort to reduce drug-related violence.

The disposal site will be on the west end of the city hall building, 302 Main Street in Wolfforth, said the social media post.

Slaton will also participate in National Take Back Day. Their disposal site will be at 175 N 8th Street in Slaton from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To check for a disposal site near you, visit the DEA website.