LEVELLAND, Texas– South Plains College announced in a press release on Friday its Office of Development and Alumni Relations was accepting applications for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.

According to the release, nominees must demonstrate how SPC was a “legitimate part of their educational experiences,” as well as have 10 years of experience in their profession or made significant contributions to their career in less than 10 years.

Previous honorees have been in professions such as medicine, professional sports, education, and philanthropy.

The release said nominations would be accepted until Friday, August 25 and the banquet was set to take place on November 3. If you would like to nominate someone for the award click here.