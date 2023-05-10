PLAINVIEW, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will begin a $2.7 million project to make intersection improvements and American with Disability Act upgrades to various South Plains counties.

Intersection improvements include installing new traffic signals, crosswalks and upgrading ramps to meet ADA standards, said the press release. Upgrades will be done in cities within Hale, Swisher and Parmer counties.

Construction in Plainview started on May 1. Construction in Plainview will be at US 70 intersections at Ash, Date, Joliet, Columbia, Broadway, Ennis, Canyon and Yonkers Streets, said the press release.

Drivers should anticipate various lane closures during construction. Work is expected to be finished in January, weather permitting.