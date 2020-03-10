South Plains Electric Co-op helping teachers with $500 mini-grants

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced they will select 10 teachers from around the area to receive $500 mini-grants to help fund student-based projects or educational field trips in the 2020-2021 school year.

The grants will be available to kindergarten through 12th grade reading or social studies teachers from qualifying schools, according to their website.

The following schools are included in the offer: All Lubbock ISD schools, Abernathy, Anton, Aspermont, Childress, Chillicothe, Cotton Center, Crosbyton, Crowell, Floydada, Frenship, Guthrie, Hale Center, Idalou, Jayton-Girard, Lorenzo, Lubbock-Cooper, Motley Co., New Deal, New Home, Olton, Paducah, Patton Springs, Petersburg, Plainview, Post, Quanah, Ralls, Roosevelt, Ropesville, Rotan, Shallowater, Slaton, Southland, Smyer, Spur and Wilson.

