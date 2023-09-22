LUBBOCK, Texas – The Panhandle South Plains Fair on Thursday returned to action for its annual Buck-A-Ride Night. Thousands of people piled in for the great food and of course the rides.

“I think it’s thrilling,” said Arielle Ward, a young fairgoer. “The swing ride, it goes fast but then it also goes slow at the end and then you go up and down. You have to make sure you hold onto your shoes because they may fall off.”

Reithoffer Shows is a traveling carnival that makes stops across the country to share their exhilarating rides. Ricky Reithoffer is a fifth-generation owner of the 127-year-old company. He said safety is always a top priority.

“We are a family that’s inviting your family to come have fun with ours,” Reithoffer said. “We all ride our own equipment and our own rides. “They’ll definitely be ready for your family as well when you get here.”

As for his employees, Reithoffer said they’re fully vetted with a background check. He also confirms none of them are registered sex offenders. He said most of them travel with the crew as they make their way to different stops across the country.

Reithoffer and his crew spend three days building the rides and making sure all of them passed the safety inspections in time for the big debut. As of Thursday night, all 40 rides were in full swing.

“Every single day before we open to the public, our ride operators go through a ride-specific inspection sheet to make sure nothing’s been tampered with overnight, they didn’t have any issues the night before, and they make sure the rides are ready for the new day,” Reithoffer said.

The Panhandle South Plains Fair officially opens Sep. 22 and runs through Sep. 30. The clear bag policy is in effect again this year. For the first time ever, you can buy tickets at the gate using a credit card.

For more information, visit the Panhandle South Plains Fair website.