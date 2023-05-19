LUBBOCK, Texas — A family from Anton, Texas was recently told by their doctor that their seven month old daughter, Lorena has Deformational Plagiocephaly or Flathead Syndrome. She will need an orthopedic helmet to help correct a flat spot on her head.

Unfortunately, the helmet is not covered by insurance because it was “deemed cosmetic” siad Lorena’s mom, Sophia Cantu. The family set up a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the helmet that they will have to pay out of pocket.

Lorena’s dad, Antonio Carillo said her condition will affect her brain, eyesight and hearing if it is not corrected. The family’s doctor “highly recommends” that Lorena get a helmet. Their doctor told them that a normal head ranged between 0 and 0.5 and Lorena is at 1.8, said Cantu.

The family said their first child, who is now two, had a flat spot like Lorena that went away after a few weeks. They expected Lorena’s spot to go away, but it never did. Now, they are trying to raise money so Lorena’s condition can be corrected before it gets worse, said Cantu.

Carillo described Lorena as a “very happy” baby. He said she loves to play with her toys and gets along well with her older sister. Lorena has two bottom teeth growing in and is showing signs of wanting to crawl, Carillo said.

Carillo said they are very appreciative of any donation they get, “no matter how small.” They are very eager to get Lorena the help she needs as it is best to treat Flathead Syndrome early on.

If you would like to donate to help Lorena click here.