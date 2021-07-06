South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program

The following information is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) –

WHO: South Plains Food Bank

WHAT: Continuation of the Summer Feeding Program to provide meals to kids who are no longer receiving school meals

WHEN: Now through August 13th, 2021

WHERE: South Plains Food Bank 5605 MLK Blvd Lubbock, TX – 79424

WHY: South Plains Food Bank is committed to making sure that no child has to go hungry on the South Plains, and in the Summertime that means providing additional meals for children that rely on the free and reduced lunch program to get 3 meals a day.

INTERVIEWS: Isaiah Ortiz, Director of Children’s Feeding Programs – South Plains Food Bank

####

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visitwww.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

