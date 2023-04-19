LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos will donate 11,000 pounds of apples to the South Plains Food Bank on Thursday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m.

This donation marks a continuing commitment by The United Family as an original partner of the Take a Bite Out of Hunter program, sponsored by FirstFruits Farms. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while also bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

Throughout the week, United Family stores throughout Texas and New Mexico will donate more than 50,000 pounds of apples to various food banks and other organizations.