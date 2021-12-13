South Texas College graduate gets surprise visit at graduation ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College held its first in-person graduation since December 2019 accomodating many students and a special surprise appearance for one student.

“Today is a remarkable day for all of us, especially for me being my first graduation and being that it’s a fall graduation, we’re having almost 2,900 graduates,” said South Texas College president, Dr. Ricardo Solis.

He said the college ensures students are supported and provided memorable experiences such as the graduation ceremonies.

“We go out of our way and we go the extra mile to make sure that every student is taken care of,” said Dr. Solis.

South Texas College went the extra mile for graduate Janeth Castillo’s husband, United States Marine Cpl. Christopher Castillo and coordinated a surprise appearance at the graduation ceremony.

“I wasn’t thinking he was going to do this whole elaborate surprise, so it did get me pretty good,” said Janeth Castillo.

Cpl. Castillo was accommodated by South Texas College to surprise his wife on stage with roses.

“I try not to cry because I haven’t seen him since August and I thought he wasn’t going to come until maybe next year, but it’s a really good surprise,” she said.

Cpl. Castillo is stationed in California and made the trip to the Rio Grande Valley to not miss the opportunity to attend the ceremony and see his wife before his next deployment.

“It has been tough there’s been bumpy roads, there’s been a lot of stuff put in my way, really tested me to see if college is for me, but thanks to my support system, I made it through to the end,” said Janeth Castillo.

She said her support system is her mother, her best friend, and her husband.

“I was really nervous, but I’m really excited to finally get my associate’s and now officially graduating from STC and now moving on to UTRGV,” she said.