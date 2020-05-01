Southwest Airlines will require face masks for passengers and employees

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southwest Airlines will begin requiring face masks on flights as part of its new stringent cleaning and safety procedures to promote the well-being of its employees and customers called the Southwest Promise.

The Southwest Promise includes practices such as the use of electrostatic anti-microbial spray treatments and disinfectants, cleaning aircrafts between flights, limiting the number of passengers onboard, requiring the use of masks and changing boarding process to promote social distancing.

“The Safety and well-being of our Employees and Customers, and all of our neighbors, families, and friends in the communities we serve, has always been our top priority. Never has that duty to serve been clearer than it is now,” the airline said in a statement.

Starting May 11, face masks will be required on all flights. Passengers who do not have a mask or forget theirs at home will have one provided to them. All customer-facing employees will also be required to wear face masks.

Southwest also provided a list of other safety measures passengers are encouraged to take:

Download mobile boarding passes prior to arrival to limit the amount of exchanges made with others.

Arrive at the airport earlier to allow for new check-in and security processes.

Maintain physical spacing at the airport and onboard.

Eat before flights as Southwest is no longer providing in-flight food or beverage to limit personal contact.

Do not travel if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms.

Southwest is also installing Plexiglas at ticket and gate counters and boarding passengers in groups of 10 to reduce contact. Additionally, there will be a limit on the number of passengers allowed on flights. The company said that through June there will not be a need for middle seats to be occupied. Those traveling together can still still next to one another.

More information on the Southwest Promise can be found on the airline’s website here.