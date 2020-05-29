SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes at Boca Chica

BOCA CHICA, Texas (Mystery Wire) — The SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test.

The rocket exploded at 1:49 p.m.

According to reports, the sound of the fiery blast shook cars and made car alarms go off.

The fire continued well over two hours after the initial explosion.

SpaceX Boca Chica last had an explosion occur in February when the Starship SN1 suffered a cryogenic explosion.

No information is available at this time on what caused the rocket to explode.

