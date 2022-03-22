LUBBOCK, Texas- Spring allergies arrived early this year and one Lubbock doctor said on Tuesday that he’s seen a recent increase in patients with allergy symptoms.

Allergies in Lubbock are year-round, but triggers vary each season.

“Spring and fall are the worst seasons that we face every year,” said Dr. Goutam Shome, an allergy, asthma and immunology specialist with Covenant Medical Group.

Sneezing, nasal congestion and itchy or watery eyes are all signs of allergies.

“If your symptoms are getting worse in March or April, tree allergens are big problem for you. It can be Cedar, Cottonwood, etc.,” Dr. Shome shared. “And in May and June, we’re talking about [the] two most common grasses in West Texas; Bermuda and Johnson.”

Following a haboob on Monday, Dr. Shome commented on the relationship between pre-existing allergies and dust exposure.

“If you have allergy already to start with, now you’re exposed to the dust, it doesn’t matter whether you have high pollen count in the dust or not, you will still get into trouble. We call it the irritant effect of the dust storm,” he explained, adding that dust is made from a combination of pollutants and irritants like smoke, pollen and other non-specific stimulants.

If you don’t need to take medicine on a daily basis or if your symptoms don’t affect your day-to-day activities, like school, work or sleep, Dr. Shome said you may have mild allergies.

If your symptoms require medicine several times a week and disrupt your daily life, “the disease is progressing. It started in the nose and sinuses and now it is affecting your lower airways,” Dr. Shome said.

When you’re dealing with moderate to severe allergies, he said, “It might be better off getting a doctor’s advice to see whether they need a course of systemic medication like steroids.”

There are various treatment options; most that are over-the-counter and only provide temporary relief. Other options, like allergy shots, function like most vaccines by building your body’s resistance over a period of time.

Dr. Shome said if you have a fever or body aches along with the typical allergy symptoms, you may have a more serious illness, like COVID or the common head cold, that needs treatment by a doctor.