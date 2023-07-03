LUBBOCK, Texas – A man told police he was stabbed and robbed at a residence on Dixie Drive late last Tuesday night, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report stated that a man was walking in the hallway of his house when someone came up behind the man, kicked him and then stabbed him, said the report. The suspect took most of the money he had in his pocket, the report said.

The officer said the victim had a large cut on his left arm and a puncture wound in the rib area of the left side of his body, said the report.

The report stated the victim did not see the suspect. The suspect was not located, according to the report.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for updates in the case.