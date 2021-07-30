Staffing shortage causes Lubbock Montelongo Pool to end swim season early

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – Parks and Recreation will close Montelongo Pool early this year due to a staffing shortage. The final day of operation for Montelongo Pool will be today, July 30. Other municipal pools will remain operational until the end of the scheduled season.
Municipal Pools
- Clapp Pool, located at 46th Street and Avenue U
- Final day of operation for 2021 season: Saturday, August 7
- Mae Simmons Pool, located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard
- Final day of operation for 2021 season: Saturday, August 7
- Maxey Pool, located at 4007 30th Street
- Final day of operation for 2021 season: Saturday, August 7
- Montelongo Pool, located at 3200 Bates Street
- Final day of operation for 2021 season: Friday, July 30
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 806-775-2673.
