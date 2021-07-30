Staffing shortage causes Lubbock Montelongo Pool to end swim season early

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – Parks and Recreation will close Montelongo Pool early this year due to a staffing shortage. The final day of operation for Montelongo Pool will be today, July 30. Other municipal pools will remain operational until the end of the scheduled season.

Municipal Pools

Clapp Pool, located at 46th Street and Avenue U Final day of operation for 2021 season: Saturday, August 7

located at 46th Street and Avenue U Mae Simmons Pool, located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard Final day of operation for 2021 season: Saturday, August 7

located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard Maxey Pool, located at 4007 30th Street Final day of operation for 2021 season: Saturday, August 7

located at 4007 30th Street Montelongo Pool, located at 3200 Bates Street Final day of operation for 2021 season: Friday, July 30

located at 3200 Bates Street

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 806-775-2673.

(This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.)