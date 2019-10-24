Stocks wobble in midday trading on latest earnings

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo stock prices are displayed at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 24. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Stock indexes were mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as solid profits and forecasts from several technology companies offset a batch of disappointing earnings reports.

The S&P 500 was essentially flat after spending much of the day wobbling between small gains and losses. Trading has been choppy this week as investors review how companies fared in the third quarter and their outlook heading into 2020.

Earnings reports in the last couple of weeks, representing roughly a third of companies in the S&P 500, have exceeded Wall Street analysts’ modest expectations. Investors have braced for weaker results this earnings season, reflecting worries about the impact of the costly trade war between the U.S. and China and slowing economic growth worldwide.

Solid quarterly report cards from Microsoft, PayPal and Lam Research helped technology stocks march higher Thursday. Microsoft rose 2.1%, PayPal climbed 8.4% and Lam Research surged 11.9%.

The tech sector, already the biggest gainer this year, almost singlehandedly accounted for the market’s gains.

Traders also cheered encouraging results from several retailers, including O’Reilly Automotive. The auto parts seller jumped 8.2% after it delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter. It also raised its profit forecast.

Other earnings reports and outlooks put investors in a selling mood. Twitter plunged on weak financial results, pulling communications services stocks lower.

Other companies also fell after posting mixed results: Ford slumped 7%, 3M lost 4.2%, eBay tumbled 9.1% and Stanley Black & Decker dropped 4.1%.

Health care stocks fared the worst. Baxter International dropped after the medical technology company said it’s opening an internal accounting investigation.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75% from 1.76% late Wednesday.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86 points, or 0.3%, to 26,747. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fell 0.4%.

European markets moved broadly higher.

EARNINGS SCORECARD: One-third of companies within the S&P 500 have reported their latest financial results and have so far eased investor concerns about a sharp contraction. Companies within the index reported just over a 1.2% drop in profit overall, according to FactSet. That is currently much better than initial expectations for a more than 4% contraction.

INJURED BIRD: Twitter dove 20.1% after reporting disappointing third quarter profit and revenue. The social media company blamed some of its problems in the most recent quarter on bugs related to its advertising platform. It also gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

CHARGING AHEAD: Tesla surged 16.7% after the electric car maker surprised Wall Street with a solid profit. Analysts expected the company to report another loss as it struggles to increase sales. The company took several cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, during the quarter.

GAINING ALTITUDE: Solid profits helped lift American Airlines 2.7% and push Southwest Airlines 4.2% higher. American Airlines beat Wall Street profit forecasts thanks in part to lower prices for jet fuel.

Southwest Airlines overcame the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets to beat analysts’ profit forecasts. It reported strong travel demand and rising ticket prices.

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.