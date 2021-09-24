Substance believed to be meth in motel’s water supply was salt

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – What police at first believed was methamphetamine in a motel’s water supply has turned out to be salt.

The Portales Police Department started investigating after reports a crystal-like substance came out of a faucet and hit a customer in the eye at the Super 8 on Highway 70.

A similar substance was found in a sink as well as an ice machine. The city shut off water to the building so it would not contaminate the city’s water.

They also performed tests that they believed came back positive for meth. However, New Mexico State Police who assisted with the hazmat response say the testing kits they used also detected sodium chloride or salt, and the results were misinterpreted.

The department says the salt content was the result of a faulty water filter.