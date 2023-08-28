LUBBOCK, Texas — Summer Moon coffee will officially open its doors in Lubbock on September 9 at 111th and Slide.

Summer Moon told EverythingLubbock.com the details of its grand opening. From 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on September 9, Summer Moon will be giving away free drip, coffee, swag bags, discounts for future use and raffle prizes at its grand opening event.

The first 50 customers will receive a swag bag from Summer Moon. Customers can RSVP for the free grand opening event here.

The combination of Summer Moon’s roasted coffee and its Moon Milk make its coffee menu unlike any other coffee shop, the business said. Summer Moon roasts its coffee beans over an open flame built with Texas post oak in Driftwood, Texas. Summer Moon also makes its own signature sweet cream called Moon Milk, which is a blend of seven “secret” ingredients.

Summer Moon said it will have the same drink menu that is consistent throughout all its coffee shops, but it’s bakery items will be locally sourced.

Summer Moon is set to have a drive through as well as online ordering options, they said.

Lubbock is the definition of Texas hospitality, Summer Moon said. Summer Moon said it looks forward to greeting and serving the Lubbock community in the heart of the city’s most rapid growth.