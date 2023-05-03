After the sale, guests can enjoy an evening of live music from Jake Hooker. (photo by Hailey Gilbreath)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University announced it would be hosting the annual Summer Stampede Western Art and Gear Show on Saturday, June 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Attendees would have the opportunity to purchase art and gear by renowned Western artists and craftsmen, meet with contributing artists, and purchase new pieces. Following the art sale, there would be food from Cagle Steaks & BBQ, and music performed by Jake Hooker.

“Summer Stampede has always been family friendly,” said Dr. Robert Tidwell, Helen DeVitt Jones Interim Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research. “Those attending the show will have an opportunity to view the art, purchase pieces and take the artwork home when they leave.

The remaining pieces after the first hour of the sale, would be available to be purchased online here. Online sales would be available for two weeks following the event.

Tickets are excepted to be $75 for Ranching Heritage Association members, $100 for the general public and $1,500 for a table of eight under a tent. The ticket deadline was scheduled for is May 26, or until sold out.

You can purchase tickets here.