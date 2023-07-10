LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus on 82nd Street will host Sundaes at Pet Supplies Plus on July 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hannah Couture, an employee at Pet Supplies Plus gave EverythingLubbock.com the details.

The event is set to have 806 Roll N’ Go ice cream food truck, dog and kitten adoptions and free microchipping, said Couture. The event will have free Dog-O’s ice cream samples for animals. Couture said there will be treats to top the Dog-O’s ice cream with, just like frozen yogurt.

The event last month sold out of microchips in the first 45 minutes, Couture said. If you are wanting to get your dog or cat microchipped, they encourage everyone to arrive early. Kong adoption kits will be given to those who adopt a dog at the event on Sunday.

The store has hosted pet events all summer. The June event was a summer pet-cation that included food trucks, a photo booth and pet-friendly activities. In May, Pet Supplies Plus hosted Cinco De Meowo with dog and cat adoptions, food trucks and free microchipping.