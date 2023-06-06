AUSTIN (KXAN) — Extra fees, delays and cancellations. There are a lot of things that can turn an exciting getaway into a nightmare flight.

As summer travel ramps up, travel website The Vacationer has released a new survey looking at which airlines people avoid at all costs.

Spirit Airlines is the most-avoided airline, with one in five survey respondents saying they choose not to fly with the airline if possible.

Fellow low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is second, with 16.4% of people avoiding the airline. American Airlines came third, at 14.4%.

Hawaiian Airlines had the lowest percentage of people who say they avoid the airline, at just 5.5%. United Airlines was close behind, at 7.6%.

Almost half of survey respondents, however, said they don’t avoid any airline. About 48% of people said the cost of the flight or the flight schedules are more important than the airline.