NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been more than 20 years since a New Mexico woman escaped the clutches of David Parker Ray, also known to the FBI as the “Toy Box Killer.” The FBI continues searching for David Parker Ray victims and Cynthia Jaramillo is working to protect women from the next serial rapist.

Jaramillo was working the streets of Albuquerque back in 1999 when Ray picked her up in am RV. He pretended to be a paying customer. “A girl came out from behind a curtain in there, in the RV and she shocked me with a cattle prod, and that’s when it was a done deal.” Said Jaramillo.

After a brief struggle, she woke up naked, handcuffed and in shackles. Then, things took a darker turn, “They put a leather mask on my head that had no eyes. It had holes on the nose and the zipper on the mouth.”

Ray had driven Jaramillo to his home in Elephant Butte, New Mexico. That’s where Jaramillo was strapped to a gynecological chair inside a trailer that Ray dubbed the “Toy Box.” Jaramillo was raped and tortured. She escaped after three days. That ultimately led to Ray’s capture and conviction.

Former Senior FBI profiler, Mary Ellen O’Toole has spent her career studying criminals like Ray. She and her partner were sent to study the “Toy Box.”

“Tom and I put on the white suits in the booties and so forth, and the moment that they open the door, Tom and I both knew,“ said O’Toole.

After seeing the torture chamber, she knew Ray was a sexual sadist, someone who gets pleasure from inflicting pain. “Everything in the toybox was placed in a certain, very precise location. Some of the instruments were designed by David Parker Ray. They were actually labeled in terms of what they would do,” said O’Toole.

O’Toole spent days sitting through evidence, and one day got to meet Ray in person. She said he was a charmer. “It made sense to me how someone like this could fly under the radar for many years and how someone like this could approach a victim.”

The FBI believes Jaramillo is not the only victim Ray has kidnapped. They found a cassette tape of Ray himself telling his victims what was to come, and investigators say he tracked his kidnappings in a diary.

Since the attack, Jaramillo co-founded a non-profit Street Safe New Mexico with her partner Christine Barber. Their mission is to keep women alive.

The Bad Guy List is a newsletter that they have been perfecting. It’s information about potential predators, taken straight from the women who escaped. Jaramillo and Barber hand the flyer out to women working the streets.

Federal agents believe the streets Jaramillo worked were Ray’s playground, and that he picked his victims from a lineup of women who are often forgotten. “I never called my family on a daily or weekly basis. I don’t know when I would have been reported missing,“ said Jaramillo.

In 2009, the remains of 11 women and an unborn child were discovered buried in the desert just outside of Albuquerque. Police would reveal almost all of them work the streets. Each one mysteriously disappeared years before a single bone was found. Despite some of their families looking for them, they were no full-blown searches by police or volunteers.

When Jaramillo disappeared, there were no search parties for her either. “What happened to Cindy being attacked by a serial killer, what happened to the West Mesa victims being attacked by a serial killer, it’s going to happen again. There’s no doubt.”

Jaramillo and Barber’s non-profit “Street Safe New Mexico” has helped hundreds of women. Often times they help reconnect women with their families. They work long hours and it can be costly. For more information on Street Safe New Mexico, visit https://www.streetsafenewmexico.org/