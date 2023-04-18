LUBBOCK, Texas – A suspect shot at a security guard during a robbery at the Walmart near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue on Saturday night, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the suspect was attempting to buy items from the store at the self checkout lanes. The suspect’s payment was declined multiple times, so he attempted to walk out with the items.

The police report said the suspect was intercepted by the Asset Protection Officer when the suspect became “animated and started getting mouthy.” The store’s security guard stepped in and the suspect attempted to run toward the parking lot. The security guard tackled the suspect to the ground, but the suspect was able to continue running, said the police report.

The suspect fired a handgun at the security guard, got in the passenger seat of a car and left the scene, said the police report.

The police report stated no one was injured. Police found a shell casing in the parking lot, but did not identify an entry hole after searching the scene extensively.

The suspect has not been found, according to the police report. EverythingLubbock reached out to police for additional information. Check back for updates.