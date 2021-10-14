Suspect in fatal shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M game was out on bond in separate robbery case

BESSEMER, Ala. — A man believed to have shot and killed a man following an argument on a football game over the weekend has been arrested.

Emanuel Tolbert III, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, 27-year-old Kealand Pickens was shot outside a home in the 1000 block of 6th Avenue North in Bessemer Saturday night.

Police said that Tolbert and Pickens got into an argument following Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M Saturday night and were asked to leave.

Once outside, Pickens was shot in the torso. He died after being taken to UAB Hospital.

Tolbert is also facing robbery charges in a separate case from Nov. 5, 2020, where he and three others were accused of holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to give them his wallet. Five days later, he was released from jail after posting $25,000 bond.

On Monday, prosecutors requested that Tolbert’s bond be revoked in the wake of his involvement in Pickens’ death.

Tolbert was held at the Jefferson County Jail on $150,000 bond.

