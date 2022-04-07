ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said in a news conference Thursday morning that a device with bomb components was found and safely destroyed by the bomb squad.

Griffis said the black, two-foot-wide device was found around 7:45 a.m. by a courthouse employee entering the building. The device was found near an entrance.

The scene has been deemed “safe” by area law enforcement, but crews will remain on the scene for awhile. A team of federal investigators form the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol Tobacco Firearms is expected to arrive soon to help with evidence recovery.

Griffis said a man was seen on camera early this morning placing the device near the door. Investigators are now working to identify that suspect. According to the Sheriff, that suspect could be in custody as early as today.

“We do have a couple of people of interest and hopefully we will have somebody in custody today,” Griffis said. “Hopefully he goes to jail for a long time.”

Griffis also expressed his thanks to the responding agencies for their help in keeping people safe.

“Thank God no body got hurt,” he said.

Local businesses around the courthouse have been allowed to open and Griffis said courthouse business should be able to resume around noon.