LUBBOCK, Texas — According to one Lubbockite, one suspicious man at Canyon Lake last month was taking photos and approaching young women.

Sherry Gonzales encountered the man at the lake when she was out enjoying her evening with her family. The man then walked by, claiming he was only taking pictures.

Gonzales said she immediately felt uneasy.

The man then came back to Gonzales’s area and approached Gonzales’s daughter and niece.

“He started saying in Spanish, ‘Are they single?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t understand what you’re saying.’ And he was like, seeing, and I was like, ‘No, they’re little girls, you can tell that they’re little,’” Gonzales said.

Gonzales noticed the man continued his actions, and she decided to take out her phone to record him.

She took the recording to social media that gained 592 shares and 76 comments on Operation Crime Watch.

“A few people said that he’s been there. They said that they had encounters with him too. But I felt like we can put video just like everyone else–if I can get his face out–I feel as a mom that something was wrong. And I mean, that’s why I acted out like that and just picked up the camera when I felt safe,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said it saddens her that this is happening in her area.

“We grew up over here, and you can’t go out just like that. My teenage daughter now always has to be carrying protection of some kind, Mace, Taser, whatever. Hopefully, they catch them and get them off the streets because he’s not good,” Gonzales said.