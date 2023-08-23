LUBBOCK, Texas – The Tacos and Tequila music festival has some updates to share before the start of the event on August 26.

A press release shared that the music festival is on its way to sell out. There are still some general admission tickets but VIP and VIP upgrade tickets are sold out.

The festival has made some changes to the VIP area to make the bar area more usable and made a more durable walking environment that will not wash out.

The margarita cantina at the pavilion will now have four walk-up service windows where you can order a beverage from the outside and the inside, said a press release. There will also be smaller bars throughout the general admission area of the lawn.

There will be separate VIP restrooms that will only be available for VIP ticket holders, which will eliminate long lines.

Th event is set to have 14 food vendors. There will be 3 dessert vendors and 11 vendors of different varieties. Merchandise vendors will also be on site.

General admission will have a porta potty corral that can be located by the front gates. The porta potties will be serviced throughout the festival, the press release said.

Incubus is set the headline the festival with special guests, Third Eye Blind, Badflower and Paris Jackson.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the event, click here.